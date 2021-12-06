Since his untimely passing, Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White Nikes have become a hot commodity amongst collectors and sneakerheads. But it seems like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the next collaborative drop as the release date for the Off-White Nike Blazer Low has been pushed back.

Recently Nice Kicks took to social media to inform everyone that the highly anticipated drop has been moved from December 7 to, well, no one knows.

This has become a reoccurring issue with Nike as the shipping problems that have been plaguing deliveries of goods across the board has caught up to the brand and caused numerous release dates for highly anticipated sneakers to get pushed back. From the patent leather Air Jordan 1 “Bred”‘s to the “Red Thunder” Air Jordan 4’s, sneakerheads have found themselves annoyed with the constant announcements of pushbacks of kicks they’ve been waiting on all year.

Now the Off-White Blazers seem to have fallen in that category though y’all know this doesn’t mean anyone will lose interest in copping them once the time does finally come.

While they’re not exactly the hottest pairs of kicks to be dropping in the future, the simple fact that they’re a Virgil creation will no doubt make them a must-have for collectors, hypebeasts, and fashion aficionados throughout the game. Good luck getting a pair though.

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Nike Blazer Low Release Pushed Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com

