Havoc & Styles P “Nightmares 2 Dreams,” DJ Kay Slay ft. Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Sheek Louch & Papoose “The Jungle” & More | Daily Visuals 12.6.21

In a surprise move that no one saw coming, Hip-Hop OG’s Styles P and Havoc hooked up to record a new project, Wreckage Manager, and to amp up the new album the two dropped a new video to give us a taste of what to expect.

In the visuals to “Nightmares 2 Dreams,” Hav and P (Styles P that is), link up in some fancy digs where they politic in a private theater room to spit a movie that only the real heads would appreciate. Makes us wish that Mobb Deep and The Lox got together for a full LP. R.I.P. Prodigy.

Keeping with the OG vibes, DJ Kay Slay links up the East and West for his clip to “The Jungle” which finds Snoop, Too $hort, Sheek Louch and Papoose representing their respective cities while kicking it outside.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Doja Cat, Toosii, and more.

STYLES P & HAVOC – “NIGHTMARES 2 DREAMS”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. SNOOP DOGG, TOO $HORT, SHEEK LOUCH & PAPOOSE – “THE JUNGLE”

DOJA CAT – “WOMAN”

TOOSII – “SHALLOW”

POPCAAN – “MONEY SPEAK”

JAMAL GASOL – “TIME IZ MONEY”

J.I. – “MURDA”

I AM NORTHEAST – “448”

