Legendary Journalist, Writer Greg Tate Has Passed Away

Greg Tate, a music writing and journalism titan who many consider the Godfather of Hip-Hop writing has passed away. He was 64.

Duke University Press, his publisher, confirmed his passing.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of music and cultural critic Greg Tate, author of Flyboy 2,” said Duke University Press in a statement. “Our condolences to his family, friends, and many fans.

After attending Howard University, Tate’s work could be found in The Village Voice, Vibe, Spin and more. Tate’s first book, Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America, is like a blueprint to style, depth and grace, along with pinpoints accurate social commentary, when it comes to covering Black music. His most recent work, Flyboy 2: The Greg Tate Reader was released in 2016

This story is developing.

