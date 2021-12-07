Marvel Bringing Back Destin Daniel Cretton To Direct ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel

The pandemic interrupted Marvel’s box office dominance by pushing back the releases of films like Black Widow and relegating it to a stream/theater release. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings debuted with monster post-pandemic numbers and is now looking to begin the next chapter in the film’s franchise.

According to Variety, Shang-Chi 2 is in the works and Destin Daniel Cretton is attached to once again helm the director’s chair when the film goes into production.

Having signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, Cretton is set to write and direct the sequel tol Marvel’s first cinematic Asian superhero and create series for both Disney+ and Hulu as well. While we don’t know what projects he’ll be taking on outside of Shang-Chi, Marvel is more than happy to have him as a part of their team for the foreseeable future.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in a statement.

Marvel grossed over $224 million domestically and $400 globally with Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, so you can bet your bottom dollar that Feige is ecstatic to have locked down a talent like Cretton.

The sequel to Shang-Chi is still a mystery, but rumors have been flying around, such as Spider-Man teaming up with him and the introduction to classic Marvel villain, Fin Fang Foom. Being that dragons were introduced in the film there’s a good chance that FFF makes his Marvel Cinematic debut soon. Those rings sent out a beacon to someone or something at the end of the movie, right? Could it be the extraterrestrial dragon from another galaxy? Guess we’ll have to wait to find out.

No word on when Shang-Chi 2 is set to release but best believe when it does we’ll be first in line to see it. Hopefully, China doesn’t try to ban this film too. They probably will though.

