Travis Scott Requests That Astroworld Lawsuit Against Him Be Dismissed

The Astroworld aftermath continues. Travis Scott is asking that he not be included as a defendant in a lawsuit.

As spotted on TMZ, the Texas native is trying to disconnect himself from what should have came to him as no surprise. After the several tragedies and losses at the recent music festival, several attendees have filed lawsuits against Live Nation, NRG Park, and the city of Houston. An individual named Jessie Garcia included Scott in court documents citing that the rapper is also is responsible for his stress and damages.

According to the filings obtained by the celebrity gossip news outlet, the “Sicko Mode” rapper is asking the courts to dismiss the suit with prejudice so he, his company Jack Enterprises, and his Cactus Jack foundation are all excluded from any potential liability. TMZ says he issued a “general denial” which the Legal Dictionary defines as ” a statement in an answer to a lawsuit or claim by a defendant in a lawsuit, in which the defendant denies everything alleged in the complaint without specifically denying any allegation”.

On December 3, a motion was filed at the Supreme Court of Texas to consolidate the 275 filings currently active between all the plaintiffs into one large case.

“This type of litigation is exactly what the Texas MDL process is designed to address,” the petition read. “Transfer of all of these lawsuits to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will eliminate duplicative discovery, conserve resources of the judiciary, avoid conflicting legal rulings and scheduling, and otherwise promote the just and efficient conduct of all actions.”

Experts expect Travis to attempt to remove himself from all the forthcoming lawsuits.

