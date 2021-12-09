Nicki Minaj Strips Down For Her Birthday & Throws Down For Her Hubby In Court

It’s been a busy week for Nicki Minaj and while she was stunning fans in her birthday suit on social media, she was also fighting for her husband’s good name in a court of law.

Yesterday The Barbz celebrated her 39th birthday and as a gift to her millions of followers, Stans, and stalkers, Nicki stripped down to her original birthday get-up and showed that having a baby did absolutely nothing to effect the physical degree that’s helped make her a sex symbol to many. Posing with a cake in a few pics and a giant teddy bear in another, all we can say is Meek Mill really dropped the ball on this one. Just sayin.’

Meanwhile in the courtroom, Nicki filed some new legal docs against the woman who’s accused her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, of harassment. TMZ is reporting that the rapper’s attorney has countered a lawsuit from Jennifer Hough saying her allegations aren’t true whatsoever and are even asking the court to “sanction” her for blatantly lying about the entire situation suggesting she’s just looking for a settlement payout to make everything go away.

“The crux of their argument lies in a couple different inconsistencies they say lie within Hough’s account of things — namely, her claiming she had to change her phone number due to the alleged harassment she was receiving from Nicki, plus the claim Nicki’s team had reached out to her brother with a $500k offer if she recanted in a written statement.”In her lawsuit earlier this year, Hough claimed that Nicki, Petty and their team of lawyers were harassing her to recant her claim that Kenneth Petty raped her in the 90’s. Petty had been convicted of the crime and did the time back then. Nicki’s team is denying the claim. “Nicki’s attorney says Hough actually texted Nicki after claiming she needed to change her number and move back in June 2020 to block Nicki and her people from contacting her. Nicki says the text read “US Marshalls are asking questions!!!” The lawyer draws a conclusion from this — Hough wasn’t actually trying to hide her number from Nicki at all (contrary to what she alleges). Nicki’s team thinks it makes it clear she wasn’t scared and is just looking for a payday.” Nicki’s lawyers also claim that Jennifer Hough’s interview from earlier this year differs from the court documents saying that “Hough noted her brother told her somebody had reached out with a $500k offer if she talked to a lawyer repping Petty. NM’s lawyer said the allegation in the lawsuit that Nicki was behind the offer is merely speculation that gave her a reason to try to sue Nicki.” Man this just keeps getting crazier but it seems like Nicki isn’t trying to give this woman a dime and she’ll fight to clear her husband’s name until the bitter end. Talk about a ride-or-die.

Nicki Minaj Strips Down For Her Birthday & Throws Down For Her Hubby In Court was originally published on hiphopwired.com

