Travis Scott Denies Legal Liability in Astroworld Tragedy As Lawsuits Continue To Mount

Travis Scott is finally speaking out regarding the Astroworld Tragedy both publicly and in the courtroom.

According to CNN, Travis Scott is denying the allegations, including negligence, in the multiple lawsuits that have been filed against him for the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Court documents were filed early this week on behalf of the “The Scotts” rapper and his record label, Cactus Jack Records, after nearly 150 lawsuits citing negligence were filed in the Nov. 5 tragedy where 10 people died after the crowd rushed the stage during Scott’s headlining set.

“Defendants generally deny the allegations set forth,” the documents state and request that the claims be dismissed with prejudice.

Scott spoke out for the first time about the tragedy when Charlamagne Tha God released a nearly hour-long discussion on Dec. 9. During the sit-down, Scott revealed in the interview that during the show he initially was unaware that there were fan injuries, and ultimately deaths.

“I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set],” Travis Scott said. “And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that…”

Scott also denied hearing any distress from the crowd that would have caused him to stop the show.

“It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too — anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show,” he said. “You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that.”

Scott also added that the combination of music, the band, lights, pyrotechnics, and other elements made it difficult for him to have a full grasp of what’s going on in the crowd, noting that the limited vantage point made to perceive the difference between fans in danger versus enjoying the show.

“You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop,” Scott continued. . “Us as artists, we trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely. And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy. It didn’t feel like, you know…people didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and then something unfortunate happened and I think we really just got to figure out what that was.”

Check out the full interview below.

Travis Scott Denies Legal Liability in Astroworld Tragedy As Lawsuits Continue To Mount was originally published on hiphopwired.com

