Erykah Badu Shuts Down Age Critics After Revealing 27-Year-Old Fiancé

Erykah Badu is officially off the market!

Earlier this week, the Soulquarian took to Instagram to introduce fans to her fiancé, 27-year-old musician JaRon Adkison, with an affectionate post confirming their relationship. Calling him “My guy,” Erykah Badu shared a few candid photos of the pair which included a photo of them wearing matching green rings on the finger traditionally reserved for engagements, sparking rumors that the two are headed down the aisle.

“Solar Eclipse Dump. Making room for many many many more memories,” she wrote. “Right now , Moon covers the suns eyes forcing it to use other forms of vision. (Closes Eyes) I see you with my heart. I see you with my gut. Here’s to my GUY & Setting intentions, Breathing easy, moving in unison, finely blended family harmonics. Thank you . Thank you . Thank you . Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you . @jaronthesecret (family first )”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXDxiRPOOyX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

While the general consensus was happiness for the couple, Badu’s announcement was met with criticism by a few fans who called out the 23-year age difference. Badu took to social media to call out critics and publications for ageist reporting.

Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age ?” she asked on Twitter. “Erykah badu’ , 50 does the splits … e. Badu 50, had feelings …’ It ain’t my birthday, or death day . So, What does this MEAN ? (my grill cold tho).”

Rumors began to swirl regarding the nature f their relationship over the summer after the two were spotted in Martha’s Vineyard together after she helped President Barack Obama celebrate his 60th birthday at a star-studded party. Adkison also showed up on Badu’s Instagram page in a few saved story categories over the last few months. One includes a category labeled “Soulmates.”

At this time neither have confirmed if they are actually engaged, but with the photo of the rings and the romantic reveal, only time will tell.

Erykah Badu Shuts Down Age Critics After Revealing 27-Year-Old Fiancé was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: