The PlayStation 5 might be outselling the Xbox Series X by the millions, but Halo is still a fan favorite franchise amongst gamers in general and yesterday they got the long awaited trailer to the game’s live-action TV series.

Debuting during the Game Awards, the trailer to Paramount+’s live-action Halo series made it’s debut and though not much is revealed about the plot or storyline, fans were more than excited to see Master Chief punch the ground seemingly ready for action. Looking like it takes place in a universe similar to that of Guardians of The Galaxy and Starship Troopers, the trailer seems to show some civil unrest brewing as Bokeem Woodbine looks on (that man does not age). While other characters seem to be ready to play their roles in whatever’s going to go down, Master Chief pops in at the end of the trailer to let everyone know that it is on!

While we don’t know much about the series, it’s Halo so best believe gamers will be tuning in when it premiers some time in 2022. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’re excited to see Master Chief blast away in person in the new year.

Peep The Teaser Trailer To Paramount+’s Live-Action ‘Halo’ Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

