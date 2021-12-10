Couture Cap: “Source” Says Kanye West Wants To Take Virgil Abloh’s Creative Director Job At Louis Vuitton

The world continues to miss the creative giant that was Virgil Abloh. It is rumored that Kanye West wants to continue his legacy at Louis Vuitton by taking over his Creative Director role.

As spotted on Hype Beast Yeezy wants to take his talents to the luxury fashion house but not to serve his own ego. Apparently he sees himself as the only one fit to carry on the Chicago tradition at LV. An unnamed “source” told The Sun “Kanye is devastated about Virgil’s death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot. They shared a similar vision and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton.”

According to the tabloid this was discussed between the long time friends prior to his untimely passing. “The pair are said to have masterminded the move, which would install the singer at the heart of the fashion industry, before Virgil’s death aged just 41” the article reads. While the thought of West actually becoming a certified Louis Vuitton Don sounds great on paper, it should be noted that the French label is very calculated when it comes to the brand’s positioning. So Kanye, who has been rather unpredictable over the last couple of years, might not be a fit for LV holistically.

Neither West or LV have commented on the rumor. You can watch Virgil’s final menswear collection presentation below.

