Express Yourself: Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent For “Fake Apology” [Video]

50 Cent’s newest celebrity beef is probably the last person he would expect. Madonna has clapped back at him for a lack of sincerity.

As spotted on Page Six the Southside, Queens rapper recently poked fun at the pop diva after she released some rather risqué photos of herself. Naturally his not so flattering comments landed on her radar and she was quick to point out that he didn’t keep the same energy when they originally met in 2003. Curtis quickly apologized but the “Like A Virgin” singer just responded back and it is clear she is not pleased with his attempt.

“Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology ….…..,..Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had. some things I needed to say. @50cent,”she wrote on the caption of her Instagram post. In a video, where she used a filter to appear like a Disney Pixar Movies character, she said “Your apology is fake, it’s bulls–t and it’s not valid”.

“Number two, an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for,” she continued. “What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks. Number three, you didn’t hurt my feelings, because I didn’t take it personally. I could never take it personally because you’re not coming from an enlightened place.”

She closed the video with a fourth and final point. “Number four, you say you’re not benefiting from it. Of course you’re benefiting from it, that is what social media is all about.” Even though Maddie called him out she did leave room for his redemption arc. ““Finally, I just want to say, I forgive you, I hope that one day, you wake up and see a different point of view. I wish you all the best” she added.

50 has yet to respond to her latest retort directly but was quick to notice Bow Wow liked the post on the @TheShadeRoom account. “ I see BOW WOW mad i told everybody he took that money home from that strip club. SMH Fool that money was for the dancers!”

