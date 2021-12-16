Even though Rick Ross already battled 2 Chainz he is still in demand to return to Verzuz. Renzel says that a face off with Jay-Z might be a possibility.

As spotted on Complex the Miami MC is making his press rounds to promote his latest effort Richer Than I’ve Ever Been. On a recent interview with The Real he discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation the cast asked him if he would entertain a second Verzuz battle and if so who would he want to go song for song with.

“Jay-Z… Yeah! Why not?” Ross said. “To me, that’s what makes Verzuz special because it brings out the best in both parties.” He went on to give Hov his credit for playing a major part in his career. “That’s a possibility, but I got to give my flowers to the big homie,” he continued. “I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one.”

Later on he explained why he gifted his son a Wingstop location for his 16th birthday back in September. “What meant the most to me is him walking in and out of the Wingstop since he was four or five years old, watching me chase my dreams. That was my way of rewarding him,” he explained. “I would go in the Wingstop and pick up a broom, look at him and he’d go get the dust pan.”

You can see the interview below.

Photo: Epic

2 Kings: Rick Ross Entertains The Idea Of A Verzuz Match With Jay-Z? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

