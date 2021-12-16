Seems like just yesterday Chance The Rapper was the darling of the Hip-Hop world and though he’s been quiet for quite some time, the Grammy award-winning artist is still out here making major moves.

His latest venture comes courtesy of Ben & Jerry’s as Chance will be getting his own ice cream flavor dubbed “Mint Chocolate Chance.” Coming in both traditional ice cream form and another non-dairy option, the “Mint Chocolate Chance” Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors are set to hit the freezer isles of the supermarkets in 2022 and a portion of sales will be going to Chance’s non-profit organization, SocialWorks.

Founded by Chance five years ago, SocialWorks’ goal is to empower youth through arts, education and a civic engagement with programs that centers on mental health, homelessness and performing and literary arts.

Ben & Jerry’s been about helping the culture for a minute now. Word to Colin Kaepernick.

The “Mint Chocolate Chance” flavor is set to drop sometime next year at the tune of $4.99 and $5.49 (non-dairy) respectively. Will you be giving the new flavor a chance? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chance The Rapper To Get His Own Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Flavor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

