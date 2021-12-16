Human Remains From 1982 Revealed To Be O’Jays Songwriter & Guitarist Frank Little Jr.

The remains of a man discovered almost 40 years ago stood as a mystery but the identity was recently revealed. The remains of Frank Little Jr., who was affiliated with The O’Jays, were positively identified via DNA and other research, giving the family a small measure of closure.

Local outlet Akron Beacon Journal reports that Little’s identity was uncovered with the help of investigators after the remains were first discovered in February 1982 in Twinsburg, Ohio, a city nestled between Akron and Cleveland.

In the 1960s, Little worked alongside the legendary R&B band The O’Jays as a songwriter and backing guitarist. Previous attempts to link an identity to the remains found in a garbage bag behind a Twinsburg machine shop were fruitless and a clay model of Little’s skull left more questions unanswered.

“I’m very excited we were able to put a name to these remains and to get him back to his family and give his family that piece of closure,” said Summit County Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler, who worked with Twinsburg authorities leading the investigation.

One of Little’s family members issued a statement on behalf of the family as well.

“It’s amazing,” said Margaret O’Sullivan a cousin of Little who resides in Cleveland. “We’re glad that we have closure now. We know he’s deceased.”

What comes next for detectives is to determine what happened to Little, which is now ruled a homicide.

Little was a native of Cleveland born in 1943 and would’ve been 78 today. He wrote the songs “Do The Jerk” and “Oh, How You Hurt Me” during his time with the band.

