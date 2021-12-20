American Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Compared To LeBron James In Viral ‘Pawn Stars’ Clip

America is known for a number of sports but when it comes to soccer or football around the globe, the country isn’t one of the powerhouses. Christian Pulisic, a rising player who has achieved much and is still not yet 25, became the subject of a viral clip after he was compared to one of the greatest athletes of all time in LeBron James.

On the long-running reality television series Pawn Stars, a fan brings in a signed Pulisic jersey from his Premier League team, Chelsea Football Club, trying to hawk the shirt for darn near $1,500. One of the show’s hosts compares the 23-year-old Pulisic to global soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

While Pulisic is certainly one of the best Americans to ever make it to the world stage and both the first American to play in the Champions League final and the first to win it during Chelsea’s championship season, he isn’t on Messi and Ronaldo’s level. That’s not to say he can’t get there but the clip is clearly a bunch of dudes being total Americans and homers for the Pennsylvania native.

But it was one of the hosts comparing the American midfielder to King James that had the future basketball Hall of Famer’s name trending on Twitter this morning. The reactions to the clip are, of course, rooted deep in calling out the absurd nature of the comparisons but to be fair, America doesn’t really get a lot of notice in the futbol world.

Check out the clip below.

