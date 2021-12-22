Cardi B Defends Lil Kim & Givers Her Flowers, Calls Her A “Real F***** Legend”

Cardi B is not here for the blatant Lil Kim disrespect she is witnessing on social media.

The Bronx native had time on Tuesday (Dec.22) and addressed the hate Lil Kim has been receiving lately. Following the release of “Big Santa Papi,” a track she worked on for Nick Cannon’s holiday film Miracles Across 125th Street, Bardi hopped on Twitter to give the Queen Bee her flowers, calling her a “real f***** legend.”

Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence responded to a tweet highlighting the “weird hate bandwagon” toward’s the Brooklyn rapper telling her followers she was “tired” of it. In her tweet, she wrote, “I’m tired of it, and it’s heartbreaking… She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit [sic] bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU! I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about sh*t!”

Not one to ever bite her tongue, the “Bodak Yellow” crafter addressed a tweet calling her out for not collaborating with Lil Kim sooner. Cardi B clapped back, stating she is “before a [sic] artist I am a woman,” and that when she does decide to work with Kim, it will “be at the right time & the right song.”

Cardi B’s defense of Lil Kim could also directly result from the constant mocking she receives from 50 Cent. Royce Da 5’9 called out Kim’s “Magic Stick” collaborator for breaking his neck to apologize to Madonna but not keeping the same energy for the Lil Kim.

Whatever the case, we love to see Cardi B sticking up for Lil Kim.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

