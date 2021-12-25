Tiffany Haddish Says She Was “Disappointed” In Common’s Breakup Comments

While some people might’ve forgotten that Common and Tiffany Haddish were an item a minute back, Common’s recent comments about their breakup reminded everyone about their previous relationship and they seemed to have rubbed Haddish the wrong way.

In a recent interview with Jason Lee on Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked, the Night School actress said she was “disappointed” in Common saying that their breakup was a “mutual” decision and that the reason behind it was that he felt that they didn’t want to be in a relationship where they’d “be one foot in, one foot out.” After Lee asked her why he dates famous women, Haddish simply said “He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody; maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower, I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness. We will always be cool.”

After calling her answer a “PC (politically correct)” one, Lee pressed her and asked her if she was angry about how he responded to their breakup. Haddish said “I was disappointed. I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, okay. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but okay.” When asked what Common told her, Haddish replied with the customary “that’s between us.”

Well, so much for that.

Though a breakup like that would be enough to make some women swear off dating fellow celebrities, Tiffany Haddish isn’t quite there yet as she said she would “f*ck one” given the opportunity. Well, that’s good to know if you’re an international superstar.

To his credit, Common called Haddish “one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people” he ever met and in an interview with TheGrio said that they had a “real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in.” Unfortunately their busy schedules is what drove them apart according to him.

Still that wasn’t exactly what he told Haddish was the reasoning behind their breakup. Guess we might never find out.

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was “Disappointed” In Common’s Breakup Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

