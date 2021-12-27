There are few record executives who command a room like Suge Knight. He recently called into thepodcast, and he is still as captivating as ever.

As spotted on On Smash, the Compton, California native is still serving time for his part in the tragic manslaughter that took the life of Terry Carter. Last week the former CEO of Death Row Records spoke in his first interview since being incarcerated. While Gillie Da Kid and Wallo typically bring their own energy to any guest appearance, it was indeed Suge’s show. During the almost-hour-long discussion, he recalled several iconic moments at the label that changed Hip-Hop forever.

Related Stories Infamous Suge Knight Inks Deal to Have Biopic Produced

When discussing the late great Tupac, he detailed his first day at Death Row. “So when Pac get there, I sent a private plane and a limo to pick him up and all that s *t. When he get to the studio I give him a briefcase with a million dollars cash in it. I give him all this jewelry, all this sh*t” he said. When asked about the company’s origins, he claims he came up with the idea of Death Row but did admit to knowing Michael ‘Harry O’ Harris. “I did know Mike from through my attorney. We had some conversations about doing somethings but at the same no one had some real money to do nothing. I did all that sh*t on my own,” he explained.

The duo also got Suge to discuss Wack 100, Kanye West, and more. You can listen to the interview below.

Photo: Winston Burris-WENN

Mobbing: Suge Knight Calls Into ‘Million Dollaz Worth Of Game’ Podcast, Calls Out Kanye West [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: