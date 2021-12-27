DJ Akademiks Responds To Backlash Over Kay Flock Murder Coverage

Last week, up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper Kay Flock was arrested for allegedly murdering a rival gang member at a barbershop. Apparently, someone got at DJ Akademiks for speaking about the situation.

Responding to a comment posted by rap video director Spike Tarintino, in which he basically blamed Akademiks for shining a light on the shooting and insinuating that he’s the reason police arrested Kay Flock, the controversial media personality clapped back at Spike by calling him a “video camera ni**a for Brooklyn drill artists promoting murder.” Further blaming Spike for the violence behind the New York drill scene, Akademiks added, “You were shooting videos for ni**as who were dissin’ other ni**as who if they saw each other, something was gonna happen. You’re not doing nothing positive, buddy!”

Last week Kay Flock took to his social media page to flaunt a hammer on his waistline before the murder took place. Unfortunately, his outfit matched the exact outfit of the shooter who was caught on camera, and it only took a few seconds for the police to make the connection.

Still, Spike T felt that Akademiks speaking on the matter is the reason Kay Flock got locked up. Obviously, being lowkey called a snitch struck a nerve with Akademiks, and he felt the need to respond to Spike’s slander. Responding like he still had Tekashi 6ix9ine’s pre-snitching days muscle behind him, Akademiks went off on Spike and called him out for adding fuel to the fire that is the violence in the drill rap scene.

