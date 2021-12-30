Looks like Quavo has gotten himself into some hot water as his limo driver is accusing him of putting hands and feet on him.

According to TMZ, the Migos rapper has just been slapped with a lawsuit by a Las Vegas limo driver who’s alleging that Quavo and his crew beat him senseless just because he forgot to pick up someone from their entourage while he was on the clock. The driver in question is claiming that he was hired to pick up Quavo and his crew from a local club and driving them to the Virgin Hotel, but things went left when they began screaming at him that someone from the crew was left behind at the club.

“In the docs, the limo driver tried reasoning with his passengers but was told, “shut the f*** up” … and then someone chucked a bottle at him.”

“The driver claims it escalated, with as many as 5 of the passengers attacking him unprovoked … repeatedly punching and kicking him, leaving him riddled with injuries.”Quavo and his crew taking the whole “never leave a man behind” mantra to another level. Un the suit filed, the driver claims that hotel security and staff had a front row seat to the beatdown, but instead of helping they fell back into the hotel for fear of getting involved and catching the beats themselves. The driver claims that the beatdown didn’t just leave him with physical and mental bruises, but even disfigurement. He’s now suing Quavo, Migos Touring and the hotel for unspecified damages. TMZ reached out to Migos for comment but of course they had none.

Quavo Sued For Allegedly Blessing Limo Driver With The Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: