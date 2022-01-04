‘Morbius’ Shelved By Sony Again Until Spring

Fans looking forward to the latest spin-off movie in the Spider-Man universe, Morbius featuring Jared Leto will have to wait a while longer, as it has been delayed once again.

The announcement was made by Sony yesterday (January 3rd), citing the prevalence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that is surging across the United States and worldwide. Originally set to open on January 28th, the studio has now pushed its premiere to April 1st which makes it Sony’s flagship vehicle for the Easter portion of the theater release schedule.

Morbius was first scheduled to make its debut for audiences in July 2020, but was caught up with other blockbuster films in having to change plans as movie theaters shuttered due to the onset of COVID-19 at that time. The movie’s plot depicts Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a celebrated scientist afflicted with a rare blood disease who attempts to cure himself by using the DNA of a bat so that others wouldn’t suffer from the same condition. But the end result sees Morbius becoming a vampire.

The latest trailer for the film was released in November, and it gave fans a look at a possible tie-in to the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to rights reasons, the character Morbius along with other iconic Spider-Man characters Venom and Carnage are separate from the MCU in a technical sense. But the recent $1.37 billion smash success of Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland in the lead role, in addition to the success of Venom:Let There Be Carnage with Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson had to have helped Sony possibly change course for new cinematic collaborations to take place. Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson, and is directed by Daniel Espinosa.

