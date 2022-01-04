Powerful Drugs: Kodak Black Bets 15 Percent Of Catalog Against Jay-Z In Longshot VERZUZ Challenge

Kodak Black is either extremely confident or has access to some heat in the vault the world isn’t aware of. The Florida rapper and Trump pen pal betted 15 percent of his well-streamed catalog against Jay-Z in a VERZUZ challenge.

Taking to Twitter to voice the challenge, Kodak Black crafted a VERZUZ wager that doesn’t seem to be an equal trade depending on how you line things up.

“I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z [purle demon emoji] “IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation [shrug],” Kodak tweeted late Monday night (Jan. 3).

While Kodak Black has yet to get a formal reply, and that he probably shouldn’t expect one anyway, perhaps the 24-year-old star is simply betting on himself.

Apparently, the year is starting off good for Kodak after he fired off a tweet on Tuesday (Jan. 4) thanking all of his fans for showering him with adoration.

“I Love All My Fans & Supporters ! Love To Receive New Fans ! Love All Da Motivation & Inspiration , I Hate The Hating Can’t Take It I Jus Love When Everybody Love Me & Say I’m They Favorite,” Kodak added.

Hov already said nobody in the game can stand in front of his catalog, especially the deep cuts he’s never rocked live but fans still know and love. Of course, most are clamoring for Lil Wayne to take on the Brooklyn mogul but it doesn’t appear that the battle will ever make it to the signing table.

