Soulja Boy Says He’s Leaving The Rap Game To Be An Actor, Already Has TV Show Lined Up

Looks like Soulja Boy is switching up his profession for the New Year and is leaving the rap game behind to embark on a career as a big time Hollywood actor.

Shocking his millions of fans with his latest move, the “Crank That” rapper took to social media to announce that not only will he be focusing on being an actor going forward, but he even has a TV show already in the works. “2022 my new TV show coming out! January 21st, Revolt TV. Shout out to P. Diddy,” Soulja Boy proclaimed. Revealing that the new show would be dubbed Being Draco, SB said 2022 would be all about “positive energy” and that he had “no beef with nobody!”

Looking to leave all his drama filled rap life behind him, Soulja Boy stated that from here on out he’s doing “TV shows and movies! I’m an actor now” before the video cut off.

Whether or not Soulja actually does leave the rap game behind to exclusively be an actor remains to be seen, but we do feel that should he actually be a full-time actor most of his roles will be that of a rapper in a movie. Might get some cuts on the film’s soundtrack as well, yeah, he’s still probably going to be a rapper moonlighting as an actor by the time the year is over. Might earn himself a Razzie or two (no shots) when it’s all said and done.

Still, we wish him luck on his new endeavor and hope that he doesn’t end up taking to social media to call out directors, producers and fellow cast and crew members at some point. We just feel like that’s plausible given his history in the rap game. Just sayin.’

