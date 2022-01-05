It seems Pooh Shiesty’s legal team is playing chess not checkers. He has plead guilty to a firearms conspiracy to avoid any possibility of getting served a life sentence.

As spotted on Vulture the Memphis, Tennessee native has decided to hedge his bets when it comes to his various legal issues. This week he accepted some responsibility for three incidents. One that left two men shot at a Florida hotel. On July 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee, Pooh was inside a car when an occupant of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station. Additionally he also took partial blame for an incident that took place on October 9, 2020 in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida where two victims where assaulted during a meeting where marijuana, codeine and sneakers were to be exchanged. Lastly he is holding some of the weight for infamous shooting at the King of Diamonds gentleman’s club.

If he didn’t plead out he could have face a life sentence if he lost the cases in court. Pooh Shiesty faces up to 20 years in federal prison. In a recent Instagram post he claimed that “Ain’t too long till shiestman home …” and encouraged his fans to write him. According to the Miami Department of Justice United States District Judge K. Michael Moore will sentence him on a date to be announced.

Photo: Prince Williams

Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty To Firearms Conspiracy; Avoid Possible Life Sentencing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: