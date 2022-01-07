Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Academy Award For Best Actor, Dies at 94

Bahamian actor, director, writer, and diplomat Sidney Poitier, has died at the age of 94. His death was confirmed by multiple Bahamian news outlets as well as the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

Poitier is the first Black person to win an Academy Award for Best Actor back in 1964 for his role in “Lilies Of The Field.” Becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest draws amid the racial tensions in America at the time, Poitier’s charm, his natural good looks, and silky voice made him a star. Today, we celebrate Sidney Poitier on his 94th birthday.

Poitier was born in Miami, Fla., in 1927 while his Bahamian parents were visiting the States. Growing up on Cat Island in the Bahamas, Poitier later moved to the bustling capital city of Nassau with his family. As a teenager, he was sent back to Miami to live with his brother.

At 17, he traveled to New York City and later joined the Army. After working a series of odd jobs and learning to read from a Jewish waiter, Poitier would land a spot with the American Negro Theater. In exchange for his janitorial services, Poitier received acting classes from the theater.

Filling in for fellow stage actor Harry Belafonte, Poitier would get his big break acting in the production “Days Of Our Youth.” In 1946, he made his way to Broadway debut acting in the production “Lysistrata “to critical acclaim. Poitier moved on to film work in 1950, starring in the film “No Way Out” and breaking out as a potential star in the film “Blackboard Jungle” in 1955. Poitier’s film work was noticed by his peers, gaining Poitier an Academy Award nomination for his role in “The Defiant Ones” in 1958.

However, it was his role in the 1963 film “Lilies Of The Field” that landed him the historic Oscar win for Best Actor in 1964. From there, Poitier would go on to star in a run of successful films, such as “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “In The Heat Of The Night.”

After a brief hiatus, Poitier returned to film in 1972 and made his directorial debut alongside Belafonte in the western “Buck and the Preacher.” Belafonte would also join his former American Negro Theater compatriot later in the 1974 comedy “Uptown Saturday Night” with Bill Cosby. In 1980, he directeed Richard Pryor and actor Gene Wilder in the film “Stir Crazy.”

Poitier took smaller roles in the ’80s and ’90s, most notably portraying anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela in the film “Mandela and de Klerk” in 1997. Retiring from acting, Poitier penned an autobiography “Measure Of A Man” and released the book in 2000. Poitier would win a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for an audio version of the release. In 2008, he released a book of advice and reflection styled as letters to his great-granddaughter titled “Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter.”

Among Poitier’s many achievements, he is also an ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan and also UNESCO. In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Poitier with the Presidential Medal Of Freedom. Poitier also received the Film Society of the Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

Sidney Poitier’s ascent from the small stage to the big screen is an impressive tale of hard work, steady focus, and even a small stroke of luck. Poitier has delivered enough impressive performances to last until the end of time.

The entertainment world took to social media to pay their respects to the late Potier.

Rest In Peace Sidney Poitier (1927-2022)

SEE ALSO:

Broadway Play About The Life Of Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier In The Works

Obama Gives Sidney Poitier And Rev. Joseph Lowery Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022 2 photos Launch gallery Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022 1. Jessie Lee Daniels of the Force MD's Source:Getty 1 of 2 2. Max Julien Source:Getty 2 of 2 Skip ad Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022 Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022 UPDATED: 8:50 a.m. ET, Jan. 8, 2022 While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021 Civil rights lawyer, legal scholar and professor Lani Guinier, whose nomination to serve as the head of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division in President Bill Clinton's administration was derailed thanks to Republican opposition based on the topic of race, has died at the age of 71. She died following complications from Alzheimer's disease, the Washington Post reported, a citing family member. Guinier broke a number of racial barriers in both academia and the legal profession with her work at Ivy League colleges, including Harvard Law School, where she became the first Black woman to be granted tenure. On Friday, Harvard Law School Dean John Manning eulogized Guinier in a message to faculty and staff sharing the news of her death. “Her scholarship changed our understanding of democracy — of why and how the voices of the historically underrepresented must be heard and what it takes to have a meaningful right to vote. It also transformed our understanding of the educational system and what we must do to create opportunities for all members of our diverse society to learn, grow, and thrive in school and beyond,” Manning wrote in part. Despite all of Guinier's amazing accomplishments in life -- including but certainly not limited to being a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University as well as being assistant counsel at the NAACP LDF and serving as special assistant to Assistant Attorney General Drew S. Days in President Jimmy Carter's administration -- she will likely be most remembered for her controversial nomination to serve in the Department of Justice decades later. After Clinton nominated Guinier for Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in 1993, Republicans pounced because of her views on race and racial discrimination. As an explainer in The Atlantic pointed out, critical race theory became a part of public discourse during the confirmation hearing. Clinton was consequently accused of not fighting hard enough, or at all, for Guinier’s nomination and ultimately withdrew it. A Wall Street Journal op-ed writer went so low as to call Guinier “Clinton’s Quota Queen,” which was just a few racist inches away from calling her a “welfare queen.” Guinier, a leading legal mind in the area of alternative voting rights, ending up taking a bullet for the Democratic team. She didn’t protest (too loudly) about the smear job done on her by Republican hatchet men. But she did have some choice words during an NAACP conference following the nomination debacle. “I endured the personal humiliation of being vilified as a madwoman with strange hair — you know what that means — a strange name and strange ideas, ideas like democracy, freedom and fairness that mean all people must be equally represented in our political process,” Guinier said at the time. “But lest any of you feel sorry for me, according to press reports the president still loves me. He just won’t give me a job.” Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we've lost in 2022.

Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Academy Award For Best Actor, Dies at 94 was originally published on newsone.com