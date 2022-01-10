Bob Saget, Veteran Comedian & ‘Full House’ Star Dies At 65

The weekend closed with shocking and sad news over the sudden death of comedian Bob Saget, best known for his titular role as patriarch Danny Tanner on the long-running sitcom Full House.

On Sunday (January 9th) evening, the news broke that Bob Saget, a veteran comedic actor best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the beloved sitcom Full House had died. He was 65 years old. According to a statement provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found deceased in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes earlier that day.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the statement read. The sheriff’s office went on to say that the medical examiner will work to establish the cause of death.

Saget was in the area as part of a comedy tour he was headlining. Hours earlier, he had taken to Twitter to express his delight with the show he had done the night before at Ponte Vedra Beach, outside of Jacksonville, Fla.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s–t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”, he wrote with an accompanying photo of himself at the venue.

The comedian was a fan favorite for exhibiting a raunchy sense of humor on stage but his role as the widowed father to three girls in San Francisco on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons along his stint as host of the network’s America’s Funniest Home Videos secured his position as a family-friendly entertainer. Nostalgia for Full House even after it went off the air propelled Netflix to create a spin-off in 2016, lasting for five seasons. He also was the narrator on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother.

In a statement, the Saget family said: “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

