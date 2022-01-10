Austrian Neo-Nazi Rapper Mr. Bond Faces Time In Prison

Cultural appropriation has been taken to new heights of entitlement. An Austrian rapper remade Hip-Hop songs to promote Neo Nazism and incite violence.

As spotted on Vice, a far-right musician who had long been on the police’s radar is now is facing prison time. According to court documentation, Mr. Bond covered very popular Rap songs to promote his far-right extremist stance which openly promoted anti-Semitism and hate towards Blacks and Gays. Some examples include flipping Young Jeezy’s “I Luv It” to “White And I Luv It”. He also remade “Day ‘N’ Nite” by Kid Cudi to “Shady K*kes”. In 2016, he released his first covers album which apparently was well-received throughout the underground far-right message boards and dark web.

Bond would continue to craft his hate projects and released four more albums including two named after Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf. One featured the dictator wearing a thick gold chain and sunglasses standing in front of a tank. The other depicts him wearing a SUPREME bucket hat posing in front of an atomic bomb mushroom cloud. His music continued to gain popularity, so much so one of his selections was used by Stephan Balliet during his live stream where he attempted to unsuccessfully enter the Halle synagogue in Halle during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. Bond celebrated Balliet as a “German hero”.

The song inclusion put Bond on the authorities’ radar. On February 2, 2021, Austrian police arrested the 36-year-old for promoting neo-Nazism and inciting violence as promoting Nazi ideology is a criminal offense in Austria, which was the birthplace of Adolf Hitler. Mr. Bond faces up to five years if found guilty.

