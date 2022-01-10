We can now add cryptocurrency connoisseur to Takeoff’s resume. The Migos member just purchased a new NFT from The Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

As spotted on Hype Beast the “Open It Up” rapper is making his money work for him in 2022. Last week the Gwinnett County native became the newest member-owner of the Bored Ape Yacht Club with the purchase of a Mutant Ape.

“Just joined the family!!! #LFG!! @BoredApeYC #MutantApeYachtClub,” Takeoff wrote on Twitter. While it is unclear what he paid for it is safe to assume that the ticket was above $250,000.00 as similar NFT’s are currently on auction within the $250,000 range.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs— unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each Bored Ape doubles as the Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits, the first of which is access to THE BATHROOM, a collaborative graffiti board. Future areas and perks can be unlocked by the community through roadmap activation. This is not the first time Takeoff has explored the NFT (Non Fungible Token) space. Back in December, he released his first NFT via his Apes In Space collection. The drop sold out within a matter of days.

You can see Takeoff’s Mutant Ape NFT below.

—

Photo: Getty

Migos’ Takeoff Buys NFT From The Bored Ape Yacht Club Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: