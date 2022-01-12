Kanye West Doc To Play In Theaters Ahead Of Netflix Premiere

It seems the official Kanye West story will hit the big screen prior to landing on Netflix. Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere in theatres next month.

As spotted on Rolling Stone the project detailing the Chicago, Illinois native’s come up prior to the stardom will get a unique roll out. According to the feature Act 1 of Netflix’s three-part documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is getting slotted for a nationwide theatrical release on February 10. This will be exactly one week prior to the film series will being available on the platform. This is the first time the streaming giant has planned a launch like this for a movie that was not vying for Oscar Award consideration.

“For any fan or student of music today, this documentary is a must-see event and should be experienced in a movie theater with state-of-the-art sound systems,” said Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell. “Few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last 20 years. jeen-yuhs is a film that offers rare and compelling insight into his world.” Co-director Clarence “Coodie” Simmons also detailed the importance of the film. “Everybody is born with a genius. When god blesses you with a vision and you move with belief in your purpose, you’ll be awakening to the fact that no matter what obstacles you face you will see that vision become reality. Trust god. Period.”

The project boasts several hours of never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes access of Ye over the course of his career. Shot and edited over a 20-year period by filmmakers Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah (ESPN 30 for 30’s Benji and the “Jesus Walks” music video), the trilogy is comprised of three films: Vision, Purpose and Awakening. The films hone in on West’s time as a young Chicago rap producer on the brink of fame and follow him as he finds his voice as a rapper and global superstar.

