Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free Of pgLang Partner With ‘South Park’ Creators For Upcoming Film

While there isn’t any indication that Kendrick Lamar will be dropping music in the near future, the Compton visionary is still focused on creative endeavors. Alongside his pgLang partner Dave Free, K-Dot will serve as producers alongside the creators of South Park for an upcoming motion picture release.

The announcement of the untiled feature film came on Thursday (Jan. 13), highlighting that South Park’s Matt Stone and Trey Parker will also back the project. Writer Vernon Chatman, who worked previously on The Keenan Ivory Wayans Show and Jackass: The Movie, penned the script.

More from the release:

The film will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

Production on the film will begin this coming spring and looks to be the establishing of a potentially fruitful partnership with Paramount Pictures.

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” said Brian Robbins, President & CEO, Paramount Pictures.

