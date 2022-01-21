Southern California will be covered in a pleasant haze this spring with the announcement of a star-studded music festival featuring some of the biggest names and rising stars of Hip-Hop from the past decade. The Smokers Club Fest features the likes of Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, who will be joined by a bevy of talented performers from varying segments of the culture.

While Cudder, Rocky, and Carti enjoy top-billing, the lineup also includes big names like Wiz Khalifa, who is set to perform his mixtape classic, Kush & Orange Juice. ScHoolboy Q will also do a similar set by performing his acclaimed Oxymoron album in full. Lupe Fiasco will also do the same by performing his Food & Liquor album in its entirety.

Related Stories Governors Ball Drops DaBaby Like A Bad Habit

Another standout set of names includes the reforming of the mighty Beast Coast collective of Joey BadA$$, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers all with their own billing. West Coast mixtape legend Dom Kennedy is also a slated performer, along with Detroit’s Danny Brown and his Bruiser Brigade cohort, ZelooperZ.

A good portion of the TDE roster will be in the building with Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Reason on the bill, and the legendary Pac Div will be on board. Erica Banks, BabyXSosa, Kali, and Kreayshawn will hold it down for the ladies at the festival. Earl Sweatshirt, who just delivered his stellar SICK! album will also make a stop at the show.

Trailblazing acts like The Cool Kids and iron lung legends like the great Smoke DZA are also on the bill.

The Smokers Club Fest takes place on April 30 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernandino, Calif. For more information on tickets and the lineup, click here.

—

Photo:

Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti & More To Rock The Smokers Club Fest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: