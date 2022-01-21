50 Cent Teams Up With Mona Scott-Young To Produce New WETv Show ‘Hip-Hop Homicides’ Hosted By Van Lathan

Curtis 50 Cent Jackson’s television empire continues to expand with the help of Mona Scott-Young.

Per Deadline, 50 Cent’s G-Unit Television is teaming up with Mona Scott-Young, and her Monami Productions tentpole plus Lionsgate Television for a new unscripted series for WEtv called Hip-Hop Homicides. Former TMZ personality Van Lathan will host the show. It will shine a light on the “staggering number of unsolved murders in the hip-hop community in an attempt to uncover details of what really happened,” the website reports.

The series will be broken up into eight parts and will also air on AMC Networks steaming service ALLBLK as well as WEtv. Scott-Young’s Monami Productions will tackle physical production, while Lionsgate will cover international distribution. The Queens rapper and Mona Scott-Young will serve as executive producers.

“50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in hip-hop. With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers,” Scott-Young told Deadline.

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle,” Jackson added.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Curtis again on a powerful project in the unscripted world alongside our incredible producing partner Mona. Hip Hop Homicides is an eye-opening reality series that will captivate and move audiences, and we’re excited we found the right partners in WEtv,” President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and CEO and Chair of Pilgrim Media Group Craig Piligian said.

“These are important stories that will be told by an extraordinary producing team we couldn’t be more excited to be working with. We look forward to shedding new light and attention on cases that have grown cold over time, with the potential for resolution and closure for those involved,” Lauren Gellert, head of original programming and development for WEtv, added.

It sounds like the G-Unit general and the Love & Hip Hop creator has another television win on their hands.

