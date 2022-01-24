NBA Great John Stockton Gets Gonzaga Season Tickets Snatched Due To Anti-Vax Vibes

John Stockton is one of the greatest NBA points guards of all time. Apparently, he’s also an anti-vaxxer and his additional anti-mask stance is why Gonzaga decided to suspend his season tickets to its basketball games.

Yes, this is the same Gonzaga where Stockton starred from 1980 to 1984, and where is jersey is retired, before he went on to a lengthy NBA career with the Utah Jazz, mostly dishing dimes to problematic power forward Karl Malone.

The Spokesman-Review spoke to Stockton, who confirmed that Gonzaga’s decision was based on his refusal to wear a mask.

Stockton said Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford notified him of the university’s decision in a conversation the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame point guard described as “congenial” but also “not pleasant.”

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton said. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Stockton has taken a strong stance against COVID-19 vaccines, shutdown measures and mask mandates, initially offering his views last June in a documentary titled, “COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed.”

In the infamous COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed documentary, Stockton asserted that hundreds of athletes, and millions of others, have died from vaccines. Keep in mind, he backed up his statements with no facts, so take it as you will.

