Bodega & Nike Collaborate For A New Dunk High

The Nike Dunks have been thee hottest silhouette for a minute now and though sneakerheads and collectors are lowkey getting tired of the new colorways and remixes, Bodega will be linking up with Nike to drop an exclusive Dunk High collaboration later this year.

According to Highsnobeity, the street brand will be revisiting their 2020 “Legends Collection” which used an MLB theme to remix the classic silhouette using leather patchwork that resembled a baseball glove to create the exclusive sneaker. Originally releasing in two colorways, for 2022 Bodega will be releasing their baseball inspired remix in a third colorway that has a “What The” kind of feel to them.

“This pair has the same baseball glove-inspired details on the ankle collar and the heel but features a Michigan color-blocked toe. The quarter panel is white, the Swoosh black, and the ankle collar a contrasting teal.”

Nike sure does love dropping some wild colorways these days.

No word on when the Bodega x Dunk High’s will be releasing but we wouldn’t be surprised if the drop coincides with Opening Day of the 2022 MLB season given the inspiration for the kicks. Will more than likely be raffled too so good luck with that whenever these see a release date.

