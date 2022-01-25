Anti-Vaxxer Vibes: Eric Clapton Thinks Folks Vaccinated From COVID-19 Are Under Hypnosis

Eric Clapton might have a number of awards and honors that signify a successful musical career, but he’s transformed himself into somewhat of an anti-vaxxer crusader in recent times. The famed guitarist essentially stated during a recent interview that COVID-19 vaccine recipients are under a form of mass hypnosis.

Clapton, 76, was a guest on The Real Music Observer YouTube show with host Dave “Harmless Dave” Spuria last week, and the pair went through some talking points that directly linked to Clapton’s history of railing against COVID-19 shutdowns and the subsequent lockdowns along with bringing up his usual stance. When the talk began, Clapton shared that he’d become sick with what he referred to as “the thing” which could be assumed to be COVID-19. From there, the discussion stayed centrally focused on his views before leading into the hypnosis portion.

Van Morrison and Clapton released a pair of songs sharing their opposition to COVID-10 restrictions titled “Stand and Deliver” and “This Has Gotta Stop,” tracks that were applauded by the anti-vaxxer community but, according to Clapton, derailed his career in some respects. From there, the discussion stayed centrally focused on his views before leading into the hypnosis portion.

“I started to realize there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet, talked about it,” Clapton said, this after explaining that he was tricked into getting a vaccine due to mass advertising for the vaccine. “And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.”

Mattias Desmet, a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium, is said to have coined the theory of mass formation hypnosis, which many conspiracy theorists against vaccines allege as being true, according to the New York Post.

