Eminem Links Up With Peloton For Live Boxing Sessions

Eminem might be seemingly done with the rap game, but he’s been focused on branching out to other ventures for quite some time and boxing seems to be the next business that Slim Shady will be delving into.

No, he’s not stepping into the ring to throw hands with the pros, but he has linked up with Peloton to feature his illustrious catalogue during their boxing classes beginning on January 28th. Peloton Instructors Rad Lopez, Selena Samuela and Kendall Toole will be hosting the Peloton Eminem Artist Series in which members in multiple timezones can join in on the live virtual boxing classes while rocking out to Hip-Hop music courtesy of Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Peloton let everyone know it was going down at the end of the week writing “On Jan. 28, we’re making history! Step in for 3 rounds of LIVE back-to-back boxing classes. And for the first time ever, throw down to Eminem. All. Night. Long.”

Should be quite the intense workout. Y’all just know they’re gonna use cuts like “Lose Yourself” and “‘Till I Collapse” during their training sessions. Should be dope as hell.

Check out the dates for the sessions below and let us know if you’ll be rocking out to Em on your Peloton this weekend in the comments section below. Heck, let us know if you even have a Peloton workout joint in general. Not many people do. Least not anyone we know.

January 28th

6:00 PM ET LIVE / NYC (6:00PM local time) / 30 Minute Eminem Shadowboxing with Rad Lopez

7:00 PM ET LIVE / Chicago (6:00PM local time) / 30 Minute Eminem Shadowboxing with Selena Samuela

9:00 PM ET LIVE / LA (6:00PM local time) / 30 Minute Eminem Shadowboxing with Kendall Toole

January 29th

20 Minute Eminem Core Strength with Robin Arzón at 10:00AM EST

January 30th

45 Minute Eminem “Thunder 45” Tread Bootcamp with Adrian Williams at 10:00AM EST

30 Minute Eminem Ride with Denis Morton at 12:00PM EST

30 Minute Eminem Ride with Cliff Dwenger at 2:00PM EST (in German)

January 31st

45 Minute Eminem Bike Bootcamp with Jess Sims at 12:00pm EST

