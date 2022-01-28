2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards Nominees Announced

iHeart Radio has announced the list of nominees for their 2022 Music Awards which include The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and SZA among them.

The awards show, which will be held in Los Angeles, is dedicated to showcasing the artists and the songs that have been played the most on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app in 2021. Now in its ninth year, the ceremony also features expanded voting by the fans on specific categories that have some of the most popular artists today, while also recognizing the growth of the TikTok social media platform.

One category many have their eyes on is the Song of The Year, with 10 top-notch entries including Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” along with Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. The Best Male Artist of the Year category also will provide heavy intrigue as to who will win, with Drake in contention with Justin Bieber as well as The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X. Doja Cat, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa along with Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo are competing for Best Female Artist.

The show will also see the debut of two new categories: TikTok Songwriter of The Year and Best Comeback Album. Social voting by the fans kicked off on Thursday (January 27th), where their votes will choose who will take home the award in those two new categories along with the categories of Best Music Video, Best Cover Song, Best TikTop Bop of The Year and Best Lyrics. Voting will run until 11:59 P.M. PST, and fans can make their choices on the iHeart Radio website or through their Twitter accounts using specific hashtags for categories and nominees.

The iHeart Radio Music Awards will air in March 22nd, at 8 P.M. on Fox.

