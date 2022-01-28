‘Ant-Man & The Wasp’ Star Evangeline Lilly Opposes Vaccine Mandates

Looks like another actress from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has decided to side with antivaxxers as Ant-Man & The Wasp star, Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp) has come out against vaccine mandates and confirmed that she was in attendance at the protest against vaccine mandates in Washington D.C. last weekend.

Taking to Instagram to once again announce her stance against vaccine mandates, the Lost actress posted pictures of the protest while penning a lengthy caption in which she shared her views on vaccine mandates and why people shouldn’t be forced to take the vaccine.

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of:

-violent attack

-arrest or detention without trial

-loss of employment

-homelessness

-starvation

-loss of education

-alienation from loved ones

-excommunication from society

…under any threat whatsoever.

This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.

I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today. ”

This is the same person who at the beginning of the pandemic stated that she refused to social distance because “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make choices.” So Fox News of her. After the backlash she eventually apologized but it seems like she continues to follow far-right opinions on the pandemic and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

It’s worth nothing that she’s slated to co-star alongside Paul Rudd in Marvel’s highly-anticipated blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023 and with the way things are today, there’s a good chance that people will call for a boycott of the film due to her views. Won’t be successful as the film is slated to have all kinds of comic book goodness to make fanboys nerd out, but they’ll try. You have to wonder how Paul Rudd or the other cast members are treating the situation and whether or not they make sure to mask up while around her.

Either way, should be interesting to see how things play out from now till then and whether or not she’ll backtrack her statements or if Disney will reprimand her in some way, shape or form for her actions.

'Ant-Man & The Wasp' Star Evangeline Lilly Opposes Vaccine Mandates

