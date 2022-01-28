Looks like Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson has finally caused Kanye West to crack something ridiculous as the college dropout has resorted to high school tactics to attack his ex-wife’s new beau.

According to TMZ, Yeezus has decided that the best way to get payback on Pete Davidson is to allegedly spread the rumor that the SNL comedian got “the monster” a.k.a. AIDS. Kanye West is 44-years-old and has apparently turned to making up gossip to slander his girl’s new boyfriend. Never a dull moment with that man. Naturally Ye’s team denied the claim (Ye could get sued if he admitted to it) and called it “nonsense,” but people close to the situation say it’s true.

“Sources close to Davidson confirm what DJ Akademiks claimed earlier this week, “Kanye’s been telling everybody within earshot” that Pete has AIDS. We’re told Kanye’s claim has made for a few awkward phone calls between Pete and mutual friends he has with Kanye — who are confused and disturbed by the childish behavior.”

The news comes on the heels of Kanye West blatantly taking shots at Pete Davidson on “Eazy” where he said “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” which in turn led to Pete Davidson hiring extra security just in case Ye followed through on his “threat.” We mean, Kanye did lay out a fan asking for an autograph not too long after that song dropped. Maybe he was sending a message to Pete.

Regardless, resorting to such tactics show just how low Kanye would go if the allegations are true. At this point Pete might have to shoot the fair one with Kanye just to get him to fallback, but we don’t know if Pete got hands like that. Kanye on the other hand has proven to hold at least a one hitter-quitter in his back pocket.

Good luck, Pete!

Kanye West Allegedly Spreading Rumors That Pete Davidson Has AIDS was originally published on hiphopwired.com

