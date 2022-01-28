The Cash Money Records empire is about to get one of their originals back. The half-brother to Baby and Slim has been released from prison after getting hit with a life sentence.

As spotted on Nola.com Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has been given a get out of jail free card. The periodical reports that their sibling was released earlier this month. According to the feature he carries a fierce reputation as one of the most notorious figures from New Orleans. When he was still out in the streets during the 1990’s he reportedly was a major player in the underworld drug scene. Terrence’s nickname wasn’t just an alias. So much so he was arrested for murder six times by 1993. To his credit these six charges were dropped due to the a former law that stated if you were charged for murder and no witnesses came forward in 30 days the charges would be dropped.

Months later the FBI would finally catch him in the act of crime when they placed a wiretap on his phone and caught him plotting a murder on a group of New York drug dealers who had finessed him out of heroin. He eventually plead guilty to engaging in a criminal enterprise and solicitation to murder. Terrance would be originally sentenced to 240 years but it was eventually reduced to 20 to life. But on January 3, 2022 he would become a free man but the details behind the release are not very clear.

Nola.com alleges that Williams cooperated with the government to get his sentenced reduced but there is no documentation available which verifies the claim.

Birdman’s Half Brother Released From Prison From Life Sentence, Reason Sealed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

