Rihanna is pregnant. Unless you haven’t been paying attention, the baby daddy to be is Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky.

As People reports, Rihanna had a clear baby bump on display while the couple was out and about this weekend in New York City.

Congratulations to the happy couple

This story is developing.

