Proud Prolific Papa Nick Cannon Officially Confirms 8th Child, Expecting A Boy

Nick Cannon and his loins found themselves in the news recently after a weekend baby shower pointed to the fact that he’s adding to his already massive brood. Cannon confirmed the impending birth of his eighth child after celebrating with model Bre Tiesi via his daytime talk show.

Cannon shared the big news during an episode of his eponymously-named talk series, making sure to note that he loves all his children dearly and equally.

“As everyone knows I have a lot of children and I love them all dearly, sincerely,” Cannon said. “Every single one of my children are just as special as the other.”

Cannon received criticism after the news went wide by way of a TMZ report, and he addressed the critics by saying that their words do have some effect on him. However, he’s sticking to his vision of creating a large family, hoping to replicate what he says that he grew up experiencing.

Check out the announcement below.

