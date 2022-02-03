Following The Tragic Murder of TDott Woo, Hot 97’s DJ Drewski Vows To No Longer Play Gang Music On The Radio

Hot 97’s DJ Drewski is taking a stance against diss/gang music.

Former Love & Hip-Hop cast member and current Hot 97 vibes provider, DJ Drewski, will no longer be spinning diss/gang music during his sets on the radio. Drewski made the announcement in his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Feb.1), writing, “I’m not supporting no more diss/gang music!”

“If ya dissing each other in the songs, don’t even send it to me! I don’t care if the artist sends it, the label sends it, your big Homie sends it! I will not support or play anymore Diss/Gang records on the radio! We r losing too many young men and women to the streets!” he added.

Drewski urged Drill artists to step their skills up and start making songs without dissing their rivals. “If you make drill music, there are a lot of drill songs without dissing your opps or smoking your opps! Step up your pen game and creativity. No reason why every week someone is getting locked up or killed. I can’t change the world, but I can stop supporting the nonsense. I admit I’m a fan of the drill records and supported from the beginning. But it’s only getting worse. SM,” he continued.

Speaking with Complex, he further expanded on his stance:

“I feel music has a super strong influence on our culture and streets. So when we keep showcasing and promoting these records that are inciting violence, it just adds fuel to the fire. When we make it cool on major platforms to go ‘shoot up the opps,’ we are sending the wrong message.”

“Radio DJs like myself are supporting it, and record labels are putting money behind it, and it’s just getting out of control. Every week another young man or woman is getting killed or going to jail. There will always be violence in the hood because of the way it’s structured, but I won’t be the one to add to this broken system.”

Drewski’s decision comes on the heels of Fivio Foreign and Pop Smoke associate TDott Woo’s murder. The Brooklyn rapper was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon in Canarsie, Brooklyn, outside of his home near the intersection of East 98th Street and Avenue L. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Drewski’s comments have spurred a reaction from his fellow Hot 97 team member Ebro Darden who agreed with Drewski and looked to get Hot 97 mainstays Funk Flex and TT Torrez to follow in Drewski’s footsteps.

We salute DJ Drewski with this stance. We are losing too many young Hip-Hop stars to senseless violence.

