We Would Like To Hear It: Megan Thee Stallion Down For A Collab Album With Jazmine Sullivan

A Megan Thee Stallion and Jazmine Sullivan joint project could very well happen.

In an interview with Billboard, the Houston rapper was asked about working with an R&B artist on a Best of Both Worlds type album, and she didn’t waste any time making her choice. “A whole project? OK, me and Jazmine Sullivan would definitely have some stuff to talk about,” Thee Stallion begins.

“We’ll have the girls crying, we’ll have the girls screaming, we’ll have the girls dancing, we’ll have the girls sipping wine, [and] sitting in the backyard sipping cognac, but no. The men better go run and hide if me and Jazmine Sullivan do an EP, so that’s actually a really good idea. We need to get that in the works,” she continued.

Sullivan and Thee Stallion have yet to collaborate on the song, but they have indirectly crossed paths. Meg sampled Sullivans 2010 hit song “Holding You Down (Goin’ in Circles)” for her song “Circles” off her 2020 debut album Good News. Immediately after the 2021 BET Awards, Sullivan hopped in Thee Stallions Instagram comments, seemingly making a pitch for a collab, “MEG LETS DO A SONGGGG,” she wrote. “I can’t dance, my knees are bad, but I can sing sometimes! Lessgoo where my old knee heauxs at??”

This news comes on the heels of Sullivan announcing Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, the extended version of her exceptional 2020 album Heaux Tales. The album is currently available for preorder and is set to drop on Feb.11, with the Philly native kicking off her nationwide Heaux Tales Tour featuring Tiana Major9. Who knows, maybe Megan Thee Stallion will join her on two stops in Texas.

