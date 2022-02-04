Bing Bong (Bong), The RZA and DJ Scratch have a new project on the way and to make things even more nostalgic it’s a project inspired by those Saturday afternoon Kung-Fu flicks that us older heads grew up on in the 80’s and 90’s.

In a press release it was announced that on March 4, 2022, The RZA and DJ Scratch will be dropping their new full-length album, Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater and to amp up the new project they dropped a visual for the title track along with the announcement. Featuring The RZA as Bobby Digital (what y’all youngn’s know about Bobby?), the video showcases The RZA in full Bobby Digital attire ready to wreck havoc as a few brothers and sisters polish up on their Shaolin style martial arts. Pretty cool to see Bobby back like this.

As for the reasoning behind the new collaborative album, RZA explains what drew him to the project altogether.

RZA says, “Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine. Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. He (Scratch) delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me, it was really natural for me to flow and write to these songs.”

Check out the visuals to “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu” below and let us know if you’ll be checking out the new album on March 4 in the comment sections below.

The RZA & DJ Scratch Connect For New ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’ Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

