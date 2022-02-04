Sony Casts Dakota Johnson As Madame Web In New ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Film

With the popularity that the silver screen Spider-Verse is experiencing, the live-action Spider-Man movie universe is about to get a bit bigger as Dakota Johnson has been cast to take on the role of Madame Web in another Sony Spider-Man spinoff film.

Variety is reporting that the 50 Shades of Grey star has been chosen to become the latest web-slinging superhero that Sony is prepping for it’s big screen debut and has tapped S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders) to direct the film. Screenplay duties have been given to Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius). With that being said you can expect all kinds of Marvel easter eggs and references in the film. As for who Madame Web is, she’s actually a disabled woman who’s been a part of the Spider-Man comics since the 80’s.

“Web often appears as a side character in “Spider-Man” comics, where she is depicted as a blind, paralyzed elderly woman who has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spiderweb. The character was introduced in issue 210 of “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic series in 1980, where she’s a clairvoyant mutant whose abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman.”

Naturally many Spider-Man fans hated the casting choice as they felt that Sony could’ve cast an actual blind woman in the role, but that’s the game. You can’t please everyone.

Should be interesting to see how Sony responds to the backlash but until then it seems like Dakota Johnson will be your new Madame Web and the Spider-Verse will be getting their new arachnid superhero. Will she be taking on Venom and Morbius in the Sony-Verse? Will Andrew Garfield return for a new rumored Amazing Spider-Man 3 to take on Venom? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

