Kim Kardashian Says To Allegedly Avoid Kanye West & Others, Phones Were Tossed In The Ocean

Kim Kardashian has remained graceful as possible amid an impending divorce from her husband Ye aka Kanye West, but the same hasn’t necessarily been extended to her if reports are accurate. In a new interview, the businesswoman and mother of four revealed that while on vacation, she allegedly had to avoid Ye and others by tossing her phone into the ocean.

For Vogue‘s March issue, Kim Kardashian graced the cover and her wide-ranging feature isn’t solely about her husband or their woes, nor does she delve much into her alleged relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson. However, she does remark on a recent trip to the Bahamas around New Year’s that she reportedly scheduled to avoid Ye from showing up.

From Vogue:

After being in the public eye for so long, Kim knows a thing or two about keeping certain aspects of her life out of the spotlight. To that end, she doesn’t comment on her rumored new beau, SNL funnyman Pete Davidson, except in indirect reference to the tabloid-documented Bahamas trip the two took at New Year’s. “I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on f*cking vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean,” she says. “I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’ ”

For what it’s worth, Kardashian doesn’t bash Ye in the piece even after the Chicago’s superstar enraged missives towards his wife and their daughter North. Ye was upset that North was using the social media platform TikTok and further accused Kardashian of other misdeeds that were unfounded.

The rest of the interview focuses on Kardashian’s law school aims and how she’s just largely concerned with doing good work and being a good parent. Check out the entire article by clicking here.

