Beyoncé is back with a bay-yang and a bob to be exact for her new ad for the latest installment of her Ivy Park Collection.

Showing off her red-hot Valentine’s Day designs for Ivy Park, Queen Bey poses in a fiery latex dress with a matching mini puffer jacket and gloves, a baseball hat perched on top of her short new ‘do.

The love-themed collection named “Ivy Heart” features dozens of trendy silhouettes, all in red and pink colorways and embellished with Valentines-inspired patterns such as hearts and lips. In total, the all-red-and-pink line includes a knit turtleneck, a furry heart-shaped fanny pack, and classic activewear styles like snake-printed windbreakers, leggings, and sneakers. Along with five footwear styles including Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers; and accessories like a heart-embellished belt bag.

During a recent interview with Vogue China, Bey shared her inspiration behind the collection, sharing that the creative direction comes from wanting to create the perfect go-to sexy outfit.

“We all have that one outfit that instantly makes us feel powerful, sexy, confident, and loved. We recognize that visceral feeling immediately,” Beyonce said. “With Ivy Heart, I wanted to create a collection that makes everyone feel the joy of looking in the mirror and celebrate self-love. We used vibrant reds, pinks, and neutrals with red as the dominant color. Red has always meant joy, sensuality, and love to me.

The “Ivy Heart” collection, which was announced last week with Sivan, Karrueche Tran, and Tyson Beckford starring in the campaign, is officially available online and in select stores with pieces ranging from $30 to $300 and currently available on adidas.com.

Check out a few of the looks below.

It’s The Bob For Me: Beyoncé Breathes Life Into The Bob Hairstyle In Latest Ivy Park Ad was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: