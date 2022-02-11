The trend with rappers complaining about their recording home continues. Bobby Shmurda is asking to be let go from Epic Records and compares it to a prison bid.

As per Complex the Brooklyn, New York native is still not feeling the vibes with his record label. On Thursday, February 10 he vented his frustrations on a very detailed Instagram post. In short he claims Epic is slowing him down by not allowing him to release his already delayed album. “I got a 70 year old lady running my label And I love her dearly but doesn’t want to let me go At allllllllllll no Matter what I do I’ve been Sign to them since was 19 I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home,” he wrote in the since-deleted post. “You name one person in the industry a Lable keeps sign in jail for six years?????? yea Ik ik I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me gooo.”

He elaborated further on his predicament in the caption. “This is not a cry for help this is a message and understanding for my fans that they stopping my music and prolonging my career I been holding sh*t down doing everything on my own since I been home,” he said “It’s been ah year now I still feel like I’m in prison and by the way the Album’s done ready to live pleaseeeeeeeee I need them to let me goooooooo!!! #FreeShmurda.”

The 70-year-old lady is a refence to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone (actual age is 69). He is not the first artist to complain about Rhone as a music executive. Drake was made to wait for hours in the lobby of Motown Records for a meeting with her but she never showed. Epic Records has not commented on the matter.

Photo: @welcomeovo

Bobby Shmurda Begs To Free From Epic Records; Compares Label To Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: