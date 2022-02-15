Kanye West Attempts Accountability After Vicious Kim Kardashian Jabs

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the midst of a very public split to their marriage with the Chicago superstar displaying behavior that borders on abusive according to some. Taking a step back, the artist also known as Ye made an attempt at accountability via his Instagram account in a bid to stem the tide.

A day after sending roses to his estranged wife via a pickup truck delivery, the 44-year-old producer and entrepreneur took to his freshly-scrubbed Instagram account to express his latest thoughts regarding Kardashian and their current ordeal. The image in the post featured Ye standing atop the massive dome-like structure from the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert alongside his former rival Drake.

From Instagram:

I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.

In the following post, Ye shared that a cousin of his sent some encouraging words from Fredia Bailey, a former executive who worked at adiadas.

This current turn of events might signal that Ye is ready to tone down his verbal attacks of Kardashian’s rumored lover in Pete Davidson, which reportedly had Kardashian worried about the comedian’s safety. Time will tell if Ye will stay this current course of peace.

